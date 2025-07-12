Mid-year budget presentation set for July 24 – Dafeamekpor 

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, will present the Mid-Year Budget Review to Parliament on Thursday, July 24, Majority Chief Whip, Mr. Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwame Dafeamekpor announced on Thursday.

He announced on the Floor of Parliament during Thursday’s proceedings presided over by Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, the First Deputy Speaker.

“Mr. Speaker, the minority chief whip is aware the finance minister will present the mid-year budget on July 24 to this house,” Mr. Defeamepkor said.

That, he said in relation to Mr. Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Minority Chief Whip, requesting for the Finance Minister to show up on the Floor of Parliament to present the mid-year budget.

The Mid-Year Budget Review is in fulfillment of Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

According to President John Dramani Mahama, the Mid-Year Budget is expected to bring more good news to Ghanaians, with key economic updates likely in August.

The 2025 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government was presented to Parliament by Dr. Forson, the Minister of Finance, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, on the theme: “Resetting Ghana for the Economy We Want.”

The 2025 budget focused on driving growth, development, and opportunities for all, with strategic investments in critical sectors like education, health, infrastructure, and job creation.

Some key highlights of the 2025 budget included economic recovery, where the budget aimed to stabilize Ghana’s allegedly struggling economy by reducing domestic borrowing and government expenditure; job creation, with the government planning to create jobs and support local businesses through industrial growth and social welfare initiatives; and infrastructure development aimed at prioritizing projects under the Big Push Infrastructure Programme with a focus on major national infrastructure projects, particularly in the road sector.

