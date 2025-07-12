Ghana government urged to implement deliberate policies to strengthen industrialization  

The government has been urged to develop and implement deliberate and targeted policies aimed at strengthening industrial activities and promoting sustainable national development.

Such well-thought-out policies are essential to sustain Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (SMSEs), build a resilient economy, create employment, boost business growth, and stabilize the national currency.

Mr. Stephane Abass Miezan, President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), made the call during a forum and exhibition organized by GCCI in partnership with Absa Bank for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Ashanti Region.

The event, themed “Business for SMSEs – Connecting the Entrepreneurs,” brought together about 300 participants and 170 exhibitors.

Mr. Miezan emphasized the need for government to recognize the vital contribution of the private sector to the country’s socio-economic development and commit to its growth.

He stressed that SMSEs must be empowered to build their capacities and effectively manage their operations.

Mr. Mark Badu-Aboagye, Chief Executive Officer of GCCI, noted that the private sector contributes approximately 70 percent of Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provides 90 percent of the country’s jobs.

He said the development of SMSEs must therefore remain a national priority for both government and key stakeholders.

Mr. Badu-Aboagye reaffirmed GCCI’s commitment to promoting and protecting the interests of its members and supporting business growth.

He urged SMSEs to embrace digital transformation and leverage technology to enhance and sustain their business operations.

Madam Martha Larbi, Ashanti Regional Manager of Absa Bank, disclosed that Absa has supported SME growth initiatives that have created about 56,000 jobs across Ghana.

She noted that supporting businesses is critical to achieving the country’s national development goals.

