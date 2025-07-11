Ghana urges US to reverse visa restrictions amid diplomatic talks

The Ghana government has called on the United States to reconsider its recent revision of visa reciprocity arrangements that has led to a significant reduction in visa validity for Ghanaian citizens.

The new policy, which cuts the B1/B2 visa duration from five-year multiple entry to a three-month single entry, has sparked concern among many affected travelers and prompted diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued Friday said, the Government acknowledged the legitimate concerns raised by Ghanaians who travel to the United States for professional, business, educational, medical, touristic, and family purposes.

It expressed strong solidarity with all those affected and emphasized the importance of fair treatment for Ghanaian applicants in line with existing bilateral understandings.

The Ministry noted that although every country has the sovereign right to determine its visa policies, the United States’ decision sharply deviates from the prior reciprocal arrangements Ghana has upheld.

It stressed that the new restrictions place undue limitations on Ghanaians and risk undermining the spirit of mutual cooperation that has long defined Ghana-US relations.

While reviewing the situation and exploring all available options, the Government reaffirmed its commitment to constructive dialogue with its longstanding partner, the United States.

The Ministry expressed optimism that the concerns that triggered the revision, particularly issues related to visa overstays, could be addressed through collaboration, compliance measures, and education to ensure Ghanaian applicants meet all US visa application requirements.

To reinforce its commitment to fairness and reciprocity, the Government cited official statistics showing that between January 2025 and July 2025, Ghana’s missions in Washington D.C. and New York issued a total of 40,648 visas to American citizens, of which 28,626 were multiple-entry.

The Ministry further stated that contrary to some circulating narratives, Ghana had consistently granted long-term visas to US nationals, with 70.42 per cent of these being multiple-entry visas, consistent with the country’s bilateral commitments.

Ghana also clarified that it offered multiple types of visas beyond the five-year option, including durations of six months, one year, two years, three years, and four years.

The shorter durations are often due to limitations on applicants’ passport validity rather than a reflection of restrictive policy from Ghana, the Ministry added.

Reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy, the Government stated that President John Dramani Mahama’s administration would continue to prioritize relations with the United States.

As part of these efforts, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, recently led a high-level delegation to the US to engage in discussions with American counterparts on pressing bilateral issues.

These talks reportedly yielded positive outcomes and laid a roadmap for future collaboration and resolution of mutual concerns.

The Ministry assured Ghanaians that the Government, at its highest levels, was committed to sustaining diplomatic efforts to ensure that relations with the United States remain strong, equitable, and focused on people-to-people engagement.

It emphasized that a fair and mutually beneficial visa regime was essential for strengthening economic, academic, and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

Source: GNA