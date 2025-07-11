Tema West Assembly targets over GH¢38m revenue for 2025

The Tema West Municipal Assembly has set a revenue target of GH¢38,921,329.78 for the 2025 fiscal year, Mr Ludwig Teye Totimeh, the Tema West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) announced in Tema.

Mr Totimeh said as at the end of the first quarter, the assembly had mobilised 20.9 per cent of this target, with Internally Generated Funds (IGF) contributing GHC 5,552,540.28, representing 14.3 per cent of the total projected revenue.

“While this reflects a 10.7 per cent shortfall against our quarterly projection, we are proactively addressing this gap through targeted strategies,” he stated.

He further indicated that in the 2024 fiscal year, the assembly achieved 87.3 per cent of its revenue target, which stood at approximately GHC 37 million, noting that a significant portion of this achievement was attributed to IGF collections, which amounted to GHC 18,810,679.44.

He said the assembly was implementing a range of interventions, including improving the accuracy of revenue data through enhanced data-gathering mechanisms and establishing additional payment points in peripheral areas of the municipality to increase convenience for taxpayers.

He added that there would be an intensification of public education and sensitisation campaigns aimed at fostering compliance and community participation to enhance revenue mobilisation in the current year.

The MCE emphasized that those strategic initiatives were designed not only to meet the assembly’s financial goals but also to promote greater transparency and improve service delivery across the municipality.

He called on residents to support the assembly’s efforts, particularly in complying with property rate obligations and other local tax responsibilities.

Mr Totimeh reaffirmed the assembly’s commitment to channelling collected revenues into impactful development projects that would address the pressing needs of the municipality.

Source: GNA