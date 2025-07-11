Police arrests one person over murder of Immigration Officer

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with the alleged murder of Stephen King Amoah, an Immigration Officer, following the discovery of his burnt body on Wednesday, July 9, in a gutter near GBC Satellite, opposite Comet Estate, Accra.

Bright Aweh was arrested during a police operation after reportedly being the last person to interact with the deceased on the night of Thursday, July 3, 2025.

A statement signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng, Head of Public Affairs, Accra Region, said the suspect admitted during interrogation that he gave the deceased GHS 500,000.00 in cash, allegedly to help settle debts and hold the remainder for later collection.

However, he failed to clearly explain the source of the money and gave conflicting statements.

The statement said the remains of the deceased was conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue.

It said officers from the Taifa Police Station later proceeded to the morgue with the complainant and six relatives of the deceased.

Despite the extent of the burns, the family members identified the body as that of Stephen King Amoah, who had left his residence at Ashongman Estate around 2000 hours on July 3, following a WhatsApp message from the suspect showing images of cash and requesting a meeting at a nearby spot.

The deceased never returned home, and efforts to reach him were unsuccessful as his phone remained switched off.

The Accra Regional Police Command condemned the incident and assured the public that thorough investigations were ongoing to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the murder and bring all responsible persons to justice.

Members of the public with information relevant to the case were encouraged to contact the nearest Police station or call 18555 or 192.

Source: GNA