Dodo-Fie steel bridge nears collapse: urgent action required 

The steel bridge over the River Asukawkaw at Dodo-Fie in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region, is on the verge of collapsing, raising serious concern about the safety of both lives and property in the area.

The deteriorating condition of the bridge do not only poses a significant threat to vehicles and pedestrians, but also risks disrupting crucial transport routes for the local community.

The bridge, constructed in 2010 by the Stichting Atta Foundation, a Holland-based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), with support from the Government of Ghana, has shown significant signs of distress, with the concrete supports curving inwards, indicating a potential collapse if not addressed promptly.

Daasebre Oduro Guranim I, the Paramount Chief of Dodo Traditional Area, speaking with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), recognized the gravity of the situation and called for immediate action to avert any possible loss of life or property.

He told the GNA that he together with the Assemblyman for Dodo-Fie Electoral Area, Mr. Frank Ampofo, had informed the Kadjebi District Chief Executive about the state of the bridge.

Daasebre Guranim said they have also informed Mr Yao Gomado, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Akan Constituency, as well as the District Assembly’s Engineer, highlighting the collaborative effort to seek urgent intervention.

He expressed fears regarding the immediate danger the bridge presents, with vital connections to neighbouring communities such as Dodo-Bethel, Dodo-Berkpo, Asante Kofe, Kubease, among others and markets relying on this structure, the potential collapse could severely hinder the conveyance of goods and essential services.

He urged the Assembly to prioritise urgent rehabilitation efforts to prevent disaster and ensure the safety and well-being of the Dodo-Fie inhabitants.

The Assemblyman for the Dodo-Fie Electoral Area, speaking with the GNA, raised serious concern about the urgent need for the rehabilitation of the steel bridge.

He emphasized that if the issue was not addressed promptly, Dodo-Fie and its neighbouring communities would be cut off from the rest of the Kadjebi District.

Mr Ampofo stated that the potential collapse of the bridge poses significant challenges for the transportation of essential goods, particularly foodstuffs, as well as for the movement of people.

That, he said, could create considerable difficulties for residents, impacting their daily lives and access to resources.

“The community’s connection to markets, healthcare, and other vital services is jeopardised, which will make living conditions increasingly challenging,” he added.

Mr. Ampofo’s assertion underscores the critical need for immediate action from the authorities to ensure the safety of the bridge and, by extension, the well-being of the inhabitants of Dodo-Fie and surrounding communities.

Dr. Sam Issaka Suraj, the District Chief Executive for Kadjebi, acknowledged being aware of the collapsing bridge, and mentioned that the Assembly’s engineer, along with a team of technical experts, would be conducting a site visit to evaluate the extent of the damage.

This, assessment, he said, would likely determine the necessary steps for repairs and ensure the safety of the bridge for local residents and travelers.

Source: GNA