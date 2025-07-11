Standard Chartered Bank declares GH¢227.94m dividend

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC has declared a total dividend payout of GH¢227.94 million to its shareholders at its 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Accra.

It was to present its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The payout comprises GH¢1.67 per ordinary share, amounting to GH¢225.16 million, and GH¢2.77 million in preference share dividends.

The Bank emphasised its continued commitment to building a resilient and sustainable business that delivered long-term value in an evolving macroeconomic climate.

Mr Ebenezer Twum Asante, Chairman of the Board of Directors, underscored the Bank’s solid foundation and proactive risk management approach, adding that Standard Chartered remained resilient in the face of economic headwinds.

“Standard Chartered is well-positioned with a robust business model, a trusted global brand and a highly dedicated team,” he stated. “We are confident in our ability to unlock shareholder value and drive sustained growth in this dynamic environment.”

Mr Asante also affirmed the Bank’s adherence to strong corporate governance standards and its focus on operational resilience amid global and macroeconomic uncertainties.

The Bank’s Chief Executive, Mrs Mansa Nettey, said the institution remained committed to driving long-term value, powered by innovation, agility and inclusive growth.

“We will continue to execute our strategic priorities within our risk appetite, aimed at enhancing our ability to withstand external shocks while driving strong, safe and long-term sustainable growth,” she said.

Mrs Nettey added that the Bank would continue to deepen client engagement and position them for future success.

She explained that its priorities included enhancing client service, delivering strong shareholder returns and contributing meaningfully to the communities it serves.

With 129 years of uninterrupted operations in Ghana, Standard Chartered aims to sustain business growth by leveraging its integrated cross-border capabilities through its Corporate and Investment Banking business.

It has stated its commitment to delivering tailored wealth management solutions for the growing affluent segment within its Wealth and Retail Banking business.

The Bank’s performance, according to the Board, reflected a balanced approach to risk, returns and strategic value creation, supported by strong capital adequacy and operational efficiency.

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC, listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange, is part of an international banking group with presence in 52 dynamic markets, and operates under the brand promise: “Here for good.”

Source: GNA