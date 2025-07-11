GPHA starts 24-hour operations at Tema, Takoradi ports  

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), in response to directives from President John Dramani Mahama, has officially commenced 24-hour operations at the Tema and Takoradi ports.

The full rollout of the 24-hour operations aims to enhance the efficiency of Ghana’s maritime trade.

The port, which was already providing operational 24-hour ship-side activities, is now extending the service to key terminals, including Terminal 2, Transit, Reefer, and the Golden Jubilee Terminal.

Mr Tebon Zumah (Esq.), the Director of Tema Port, announced this during an event to mark the National Prayer and Thanksgiving Day.

He was speaking on behalf of Brigadier General Paul Seidu Tanye-Kulon, the Director-General of GPHA.

Mr Zumah said: “While our ship-side operations have always run 24 hours, the directive challenges us to deepen this commitment by extending seamless services to shorehandling and allied processes.”

He added that the expanded 24-hour operations at Tema and Takoradi ports mark a pivotal moment for GPHA, as terminals like transit, reefer, and Golden Jubilee now facilitate round-the-clock deliveries, noting that this development was expected to streamline cargo handling, reduce turnaround times, and boost Ghana’s competitiveness as a maritime hub in West Africa.

He called on staff to adopt innovative approaches to support Ghana’s development agenda, particularly in response to the presidential directive for a 24-hour economy.

Mr Zumah symbolically officially declared the Port of Tema a fully 24-hour port, signalling GPHA’s unwavering commitment to driving national productivity.

He stressed that the move underscored the authority’s readiness to support Ghana’s economic ambitions, fostering a more dynamic and accessible port system for businesses and stakeholders.

Source: GNA