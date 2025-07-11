Greater Accra records over 77,800 persons living with HIV

The 2024 National HIV and sub national HIV Estimates and Projections show that the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Eastern regions have the highest numbers of persons living with the Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

According to the data, 77,821 people living with HIV reside in Greater Accra, 63,159 in Ashanti, and 44,792 in the Eastern Region.

The North East Region recorded the lowest number, with 1,717 persons living with the infection.

Mr Issiah Doe Kwao, Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), told the Ghana News Agency that the high infection rates were largely due to unprotected sex, risky sexual behaviours, ignorance about HIV, and low interest in condom use, particularly among the youth.

Similarly five districts across the country recorded the highest number of new infections.

The Accra Metro District recorded 451 new infections, Kumasi recorded 360 new infections, Techiman Municipal in Bono East recorded 264 while Kpone-Katamanso and Ga East Districts in Greater Accra recorded 252 and 206 new infections, respectively.

Mr Kwao encouraged the youth to use the lubricated condoms as they are safe for use.

He said the national HIV estimates showed that HIV prevention and control achievements were uneven across the regions and districts.

“Thirty-six per cent of districts have an HIV prevalence that exceeds the national adult HIV prevalence,” Mr Kwao said.

The GAC would scale up the usage of the HIV Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) and ensure its available for high-risk groups in health facilities, he said.

PrEP is a medication taken by HIV-negative individuals to significantly reduce their risk of contracting the infection.

It involves taking antiviral drugs before potential exposure to the virus, primarily through sex or injection drug use.

PrEP works by blocking the HIV life cycle, preventing the virus from taking hold and spreading if exposed during sex or injection drug use.

Mr Kwao called for sustained investments and efforts in increasing awareness, testing and access to HIV treatment to ensure that Ghana achieved epidermic control.

In 2023, of all people living with HIV, 86 per cent knew their status, 77 per cent were receiving antiretroviral therapy and 72 per cent had suppressed viral loads.

The Human immunodeficiency virus attacks the body’s immune system and the Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) occurs at the most advanced stage of infection.

HIV targets the body’s white blood cells, weakening the immune system, making it easier to get sick with diseases like tuberculosis, infections, and some cancers.

HIV is spread from the body fluids of an infected person, including blood, breast milk, semen, vaginal fluids and from mother-to-baby.

It is not spread by kisses, hugs or sharing food.

HIV can be prevented with the use of condoms and treated with antiretroviral therapy (ART). Untreated HIV can progress to AIDS, often after many years.

Source: GNA