Education Minister touts Ghana’s stride in TVET transformation at Botswana Forum

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, has highlighted the significant strides Ghana has made in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) transformation at the 2025 TVET Pitso forum in Gaborone, Botswana.

The Minister detailed Ghana’s robust investment and strategic initiatives aimed at combating youth unemployment and underemployment.

The key reforms include the establishment of three new technical universities specialising in Digital Engineering, Agricultural Engineering, and Applied Healthcare Sciences, offering diverse programmes from short courses to Bachelor of Technology degrees.

The event, co-hosted by Botswana’s Human Resource Development Council at Ba Isago University, was opened by President Duma Gideon Boko of the Republic of Botswana, a statement from the Ministry’s communication team, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Thursday.

Mr Haruna noted that Ghana had also undertaken giant reforms to strengthen Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and combat negative stereotypes associated with TVET.

“These efforts led to the enactment of the Education Regulatory Bodies Act 2020, establishing the Commission for TVET (CTVET) to regulate, promote, and formulate national policies for skills development,” the Minister was quoted as saying.

Additionally, Sector Skills Bodies were created to ensure industry-led curriculum development, directly addressing labour market demands.

To further strengthen the sector, he said the Pre-Tertiary Education Act 2020 established the Ghana TVET Service to oversee public pre-tertiary TVET institutions with a focus on industry-led, demand-driven, competency-based training.

As a direct result of these deliberate policies, Ghana had seen a remarkable increase in TVET enrolment, from approximately 42,000 students in 2018 to over 235,000 in the 2024 academic year.

Mr Iddrisu touched on the critical role of human capital development in meeting the evolving demands of the modern world of work.

He acknowledged the shared historical challenges many African nations faced in TVET, including negative public perception, limited investment, and difficulties aligning training with industry needs.

“TVET is no longer a path reserved for the less academically inclined or a punishment for non-conformist youth,” he stated.

“Today, TVET is the backbone of national development. It is our government’s top priority for industrialisation and job creation.”

The Education Minister urged stakeholders to support Botswana’s Human Resource Development Council initiative through funding, technical support, and collaborations, emphasising the importance of promoting gender inclusivity in TVET career choices.

Source: GNA