Police arrests main suspect over Gbawe shooting to death case

The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested the key suspect in the fatal shooting incident on June 19, 2025 during a naming ceremony at Gbawe Zero, Accra.

The shooting resulted in the death of Madam Pearl Naa Dodoowa Whitaker, Queen mother of Papaase, and injured another attendee.

Superintendent of Police Juliana Obeng, Head of the Public Affairs Unit, in a press brief, said investigations established that the event, organised by Ibrahim Nii Aryee Quarshie Solomon, was attended by traditional rulers and Asafo groups.

She said at about 1900 hours some individuals, armed with locally made weapons, began firing indiscriminately.

“One of the shooters, later identified as Gilbert Awuni alias Starboy, allegedly aimed and fired his weapon at close range, striking Pearl Naa Dodoowa Whitaker, aged 33, a queen mother of Papaase, killing her instantly.”

Another victim, Priscilla Naa Aryeley, aged 38, a trader, was also shot in the chest and on admission at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, in stable condition, Supt. Obeng said.

Investigations revealed that the suspect had consumed sobolo drinks allegedly laced with narcotic substances at the ceremony before the shooting, she said.

“Realising he had committed the crime, Starboy fled the scene on a motorbike with his friend, known as “Oxygen,” and sought refuge at Asokore in the Ashanti Region.”

Acting on intelligence, a team from the Accra Regional Police Command moved swiftly to Asokore and arrested Awuni, the 21-year-old Okada rider and resident of Danchira, Accra.

“He confessed during interrogation that he fired the weapon in a display under the influence of alcohol and fled afterwards,” Supt. Obeng said.

Efforts were underway to recover the firearm, which he claimed to have discarded after the incident.

Meanwhile, the event organiser, Ibrahim Nii Aryee Quarshie Solomon, was earlier arrested and admitted to instructing the use of firearms at the event.

She said another accomplice was also arrested and a locally manufactured gun, empty cartridges, and gunpowder were retrieved.

“The Ghana Police Service strongly condemns the reckless and unlawful use of firearms at public and cultural events, which poses a grave risk to lives and public safety,” Supt. Obeng said.

“The Command reminds the public that possessing and discharging firearms without lawful authority is a serious offence and those who flout the law will face prosecution.”

Source: GNA