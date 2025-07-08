Parliament mourns sudden loss of MP Ernest Yaw Kumi

Parliament buried its order of business on Monday to pay tribute to the sudden passing of the late Ernest Yaw Kumi, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament ( MP) for Akwatia.

The late Kumi, a first-time MP, was confirmed dead on the Floor of the House during proceedings by Osahen Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Minority Leader, in an official communication.

“Mr Speaker, one of us has been summoned to the Parliament above. This member was a young politician from the Eastern Region, in his first term in this chamber, carrying with him a promise to contribute to the discourse of our democratic enterprise,” the Minority Leader said.

He added that the late MP was known for his intellect, diligence, and vibrant personality.

According to Mr Afenyo-Markin, the late MP was reportedly in good health over the weekend, actively participating in parliamentary committee work, making his sudden demise shocking to his colleagues.

The Minority Leader recalled his vibrant personality, saying, “He was always there, happy and vibrant. No one can ever say that in his few months in this chamber he was controversial or wronged colleagues. He lived the prayer of this house—a country of righteousness where none shall wrong his neighbour,” he said.

He noted that the late MP was a rising star within the NPP who was a highly accomplished individual, boasting three postgraduate degrees: an MBA in Corporate Governance, an LLB, and an MSc in Defense and International Politics.

The Minority Leader extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of the late MP, and his constituents.

On his part, Majority Leader, Mr Mahama Ayariga described the late Kumi as “a young politician from the Eastern region, in his first term in this chamber, carrying with him a promise to contribute to the discourse of the democratic enterprise.”

“Mr Speaker, he was full of promise—promise for the store of knowledge, promise for the store of energy this House needs to sustain itself. To be taken away in the prime of his life is not only a loss to Akwatia but to Ghana as a whole,” Mr Ayariga said.

The House observed a minute of silence to honour the fallen legislator, who left behind a wife and children.

The late Kumi had been in the news recently due to a court case where the Supreme Court quashed a contempt conviction handed down by the Koforidua High Court against him.

He had been convicted for contempt of court after presenting himself to be sworn in as MP despite an interim injunction.

It’s worth noting that the late MP’s legal issues stemmed from a dispute over his election, with a High Court issuing a bench warrant for his arrest after convicting him of contempt. He was accused of disobeying an interim injunction prohibiting him from being sworn in as MP-elect for Akwatia due to an ongoing legal contest over his election.

