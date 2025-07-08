Minority slams Mahama administration over Eban-Akoma discoveries claim  

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused the Mahama administration of alleged dishonesty and disingenuousness over its claim to have played a role in the Eban-Akoma discoveries in Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector.

The Ministry of Energy and Green Transition recently issued a statement allegedly claiming that the declaration of commerciality for the Eban-Akoma discoveries was a major milestone in Ghana’s upstream petroleum sector, crediting the Mahama administration with the success.

However, at a news conference in Parliament House on Monday, Mr Collins Adomako-Mensah, the NPP Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya-Kwabre North, disputed the claim, stating that the discoveries were made under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

“The Mahama administration’s claim is dishonest, disingenuous, and a palsy of truth.

“The Eban-Akoma discoveries were made in 2019 and 2021, respectively, under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration, and the appraisal program was approved by the same administration in 2022,” he said.

According to Mr Adomako-Mensah, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration approved a joint appraisal program for the Eban-Akoma discoveries in 2022.

He added that the declaration of commerciality was a result of the successful outcome of the appraisal program, which was approved by the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

Mr Adomako-Mensah, also the Ranking of the Energy Committee, who spoke on behalf of the NPP Minority Caucus, highlighted the party’s record in the development of Ghana’s hydrocarbon resources, citing reforms to the upstream sector’s fiscal regime and historic discoveries under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration.

He said, “The NPP’s record in the development of Ghana’s hydrocarbon resources is one that is enviable and evidenced by reforms to the upstream sector’s fiscal regime from the Kufuor-Aliu Mahama administration and the historic discoveries under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration,” the caucus said.

Source: GNA