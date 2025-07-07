Abodom Chief breaks away from Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council

Nana Osam Dadzie Obrempong XI, the Chief of Agona Abodom and his elders of Asona royal family have broken away from Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council until further notice to ensure peace, development, and freedom.

The chief, flanked by his elders, Queenmother and other family members, said the treatment meted out to him by the council was unfair, bias and an interference of his reign after the 41 years demise of his late Uncle, Nana Osam Dadzie X.

Nana Osam Dadzie was addressing a press conference after his coronation at Abodom in the Agona West Municipality of the Central Region.

The Regent, Nana Owiro XIV and the Tufohene, Nana Kusi Obrempong VI did not show up at the coronation or the press conference.

Nana Osam Dadzie said the Agona Nyakrom Traditional Council had meddled in chieftaincy matters of Abodom that had had negative impact in the socio-economic advancement of the people.

He said he and his family elders were in serious consultation with certain high profile personalities to see whether to remain at Nyakrom or join a nearby Traditional Council that would foster unity and peace.

According to the Odikro, the town was lagging in the areas of education, good roads, trade, and projects, adding that a community center project had stalled, with progress eluding the true royals of Abodom.

‘’All these have gingered my family members, the youth and those at home and abroad to seek the break away from Nyakrom Traditional Council until further notice,’’ he stated.

The Chief said education was key to human development but, the educational structures of Abodom was not encouraging and this had compromised the quality of education.

Nana Osam Dadzie, however, announced that the 2025 Akwambo Festival would be celebrated to raise funds to complete the stalled community center project and appealed to all Abodom citizens to donate generously towards it.

Nana Nyakoah Osam Obrempong XI, Queen mother of Abodom, said any town without a chief could not progress, hence, her decision to install a new king maker of the town and called on the people to rally behind them to ensure peace and tranquillity.

The Queenmother urged the young girls in the town to abstain from pre-marital sex and focus on pursuing higher education.

Nana Nyakoah Osam Obrempong appealed to the inhabitants of Abodom to come home this year’s Akwambo festival and contribute their quota towards rebuilding and resetting the town to become a better place for all.

Source: GNA