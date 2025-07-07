Ghana and China celebrate 65 years of diplomatic ties

Saturday July 5, marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of Ghana.

Ghana was among the first African countries to establish diplomatic ties with China, and the traditional friendship between the two nations was forged by the older generation of leaders, including Chairman Mao Zedong, Premier Zhou Enlai, and President Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

In 1964, during a visit to Ghana, Premier Zhou proposed the Eight Principles for China’s Economic Aid and Technical Assistance to Other Countries, which upheld the principles of equality, mutual benefit and common development without attaching any political conditions.

In 1971, Ghana’s then Deputy Foreign Minister and later President, Mr John Agyekum Kufuor, voted on Ghana’s behalf in favour of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, which restored the lawful seat of the People’s Republic of China in the United Nations.

Over the past six and a half decades, the China-Ghana relationship has grown stronger and closer. In the new era, the two countries have deepened political mutual trust and maintained increasingly close high-level exchanges.

On September 5, 2024, China and Ghana announced the elevation of their relations to a strategic partnership, charting the course for further bilateral development.

On January 7, 2025, President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy and Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China, Mr Hao Mingjin, attended the inauguration of President John Dramani Mahama in Accra and conveyed President Xi’s warm congratulations and best wishes.

Mr Hao was the first foreign dignitary received by President Mahama since assuming office. On June 11, 2025, Mr Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister for Foreign Affairs, met with Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in Changsha, China.

The two ministers reached consensus on carrying forward the long-standing friendship, firmly supporting each other, implementing the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), and deepening pragmatic cooperation in all fields.

Guided by this high-level consensus, the two nations have maintained close communication and coordination in multilateral settings such as the United Nations, jointly defending the common interests of the Global South.

Ghana has firmly supported the One-China principle and backed China’s efforts to safeguard its core interests, including national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China has in turn supported Ghana’s commitment to Pan-African ideals and its stance against neo-colonialism and coercive hegemony.

In the new era, China-Ghana practical cooperation has continued to strengthen. China remains Ghana’s largest trading partner and a major source of foreign investment.

In 2024, bilateral trade reached a historic high of 11.8 billion US dollars, a year-on-year growth of 7.1 per cent.

Hundreds of Chinese enterprises have invested in key sectors such as infrastructure, manufacturing, mining, aviation, green energy and petroleum refining, creating significant employment and advancing Ghana’s industrialisation and energy security.

The Sunon Asogli Power Plant, operated by Shenzhen Energy Group, generated 2.6 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2024, significantly easing power shortages for Ghana’s industrial and residential consumers.

Africa World Airlines, a Chinese-invested carrier, operated 12,000 domestic and international flights, transporting 500,000 passengers annually and improving travel accessibility within Ghana and across West Africa.

The commissioning of the Shandong Gold Namdini Gold Mine greenfield project in November 2024, in the Upper East Region, injected strong economic vitality into northern Ghana.

The project exemplifies the implementation of consensus reached between the two heads of state and supports the “Ten Partnership Initiatives”.

The 14th Chinese Medical Team from Guangdong Province is currently offering healthcare services at the China-Ghana Friendship Hospital (Lekma Hospital), sharing Chinese medical experience and knowledge with local doctors and earning praise from both residents and local authorities.

In the new era, people-to-people exchanges have strengthened the foundation of bilateral friendship. As the Chinese saying goes, “Friendship between nations lies in the affinity of their peoples.”

The Chinese Embassy in Ghana has actively implemented the “Warm Children’s Hearts – A China-Africa Joint Action”, a humanitarian initiative jointly launched by Professor Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, and the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development.

In collaboration with Chinese enterprises and UN agencies in Ghana, the Embassy contributed significantly to the Motherly Love Orphanage, raising funds and providing supplies for more than 60 AIDS orphans.

Chinese universities have partnered with the University of Ghana, the University of Cape Coast, and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology to establish three Confucius Institutes, where over ten thousand Ghanaian students have studied the Chinese language.

A “Chinese language fever” has swept Ghanaian campuses, and local students have excelled in the “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition, showcasing Chinese cultural traditions and advancing the Global Civilisation Initiative in Africa.

Looking back, China and Ghana’s pragmatic cooperation has produced tangible results. Looking forward, the rich soil of friendship stands ready to nurture new growth.

Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping and President John Mahama, the two nations are expected to remain true to the founding spirit of their diplomatic ties, uphold mutual respect and pursue win-win cooperation.

Together, they will build an All-Weather China-Africa Community with a Shared Future in the New Era.

China and Ghana are poised to continuously enrich the strategic partnership and jointly write a new chapter in their enduring and friendly cooperation.

By Tong Defa

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana

Source: GNA