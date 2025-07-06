Ghana generated $4.8b from 1.2 million arriving tourists in 2024

Ghana generated the highest revenue in tourism history in 2024, as the number of arriving tourists exceeded 1.2 million, earning the country a record $4.8 million.

In the last week, the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) launched the 2024 Tourism Report, which showed that the sector maintained a strong upward trajectory in 2024 despite global and regional economic pressures.

Mrs Marilyn Maame Efua Huoadjeto, the Chief Executive Officer, GTA, said: “Despite global and regional economic pressures, Ghana’s tourism sector maintained a strong upward trajectory by recording a significant increase in international arrivals, notable growth in domestic tourism, and diversifying product offerings.”

The country welcomeC international visitors in 2024, representing a 12 percent increase from the previous year, driven by strong numbers of visitors from the United States, Nigeria, and the United Kingdom, with arrivals from Nigeria alone soaring by 25 percent.

Those arrivals, she said, generated an overwhelming $4.8 billion in revenue, the highest in Ghana’s tourism history, attributing it to the introduction of targeted marketing campaigns, strategic partnerships and enhanced digital platforms, by the Authority.

“In 2024, we intensified our collaboration with the private sector, invested in the training and certification of tourism practitioners and improved regulatory compliance,” Mrs Houadjeto said.

“We recognised that quality of service is key to delivering memorable experiences and we remain committed to upskilling our workforce to meet international standards.”

She noted that the Report not only reflected the progress of the industry over the past year but also reinforced the shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and competitive tourism sector.

“It is a product of diligent research, data collection, and stakeholder collaboration and it captures the full breadth of our achievements, lessons learned, and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

The report further outlines the impact of key events such as PANAFEST Emancipation, Kwahu Paragliding Festival, and Dirty December, which collectively contributed to economic activity across the regions and created employment opportunities for thousands of Ghanaians.

“We are particularly proud of the strides we are making in promoting sustainable tourism practices from eco-tourism and community-based initiatives to climate-sensitive destination management,” the CEO said.

“Our goal is not only to attract visitors but to ensure that tourism development benefits local communities and protects our natural and cultural heritage for generations to come.”

She called on stakeholders, public, private and civil society organisations to join in shaping the next chapter of Ghanaian tourism, work together to unlock new markets, strengthen infrastructure and leverage digital innovation to deliver seamless experiences.

Mr Yussif Jajah, the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, said in an era of rapid global change from climate instability to technological disruption and evolving traveler preferences, data had become the indispensable compass that guided policy, planning, and investment decisions.

The report, he added, offered valuable insights into arrivals, revenue, domestic tourism trends, employment generation, visitor satisfaction, and sectoral contributions to Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“It is also aligned with global best satisfaction and sectoral contribution to GDP, as well as global best practices and framework advocated by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and the African Union Agenda 2063.”

Mr Jajah credited the successes achieved in the report to a direct outcome of deliberately targeted policies and strategic investment, including the development of free tourism infrastructure, aggressive marketing of major events like PANAFEST and Emancipation Day celebration, the Year of Return and Beyond the Return, among other flagship cultural festivals on the global stage.

It was also through the support for the creative industry, expansion of hospitality training programmes and workforce development through public-private partnership, and digitalising of tourism services, including the Ghana Tourism Single Window Platform.

“While we celebrate our gains, we are mindful of persistent challenges, such as inadequate access to some tourism sites, the need for improved customer services, limited private investment in high-value production, and regional disparities in tourism development.”

Looking into the future, the ministry, in collaboration with stakeholders, would focus on implementing the National Tourism Development Plan, with renewed urgency in focusing on regional tourism clusters and initiating the process for its renewal, Mr Jajah said.

“We will also expand public-private partnership to unlock investment in resorts, ecotourism, and heritage conservation, enhance data collection across all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to inform localised tourism strategies,” he said.

“We will support Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises in the sector, and leverage AI and digital technology to enhance business experience and destination management.”

He called for more commitment from stakeholders to build a sustainable, inclusive, and competitive tourism industry.

“Let us tell the Ghana story boldly, with data, passion, and purpose. Together, let us make Ghana the tourism, culture, and creative arts hub of Africa.”

Source: GNA