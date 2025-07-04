NPP rejects rerun of Ablekuma North elections, heads to Court

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected a decision by the Electoral Commission (EC) to rerun the election in 19 polling stations to resolve the impasse in the Ablekuma-North Constituency.

The Party has consequently directed its lawyers to file a case in court to injunct the Commission from carrying out the announced rerun scheduled for Friday, July 11, 2025.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary, NPP, said the EC’s decision ran contrary to the Commission’s earlier position that it collated all but three polling station results for the Ablekuma-North Constituency.

He said per the party’s records, the three outstanding polling station results yet to be collated were: Pentecost Church Tweneboa 2, Light of Gospel Miracle Chaple, and Gloryland Hotel Polling Station.

Mr Frimpong described the EC’s latest roadmap as an “afterthought” and warned that the decision could “set a dangerous precedent in public elections and our democracy.”

He said per C.I. 127, which governed the 2024 General Election, the EC had no authority to order the rerun of an election unless directed by a Court of competent jurisdiction.

“There is absolutely no debate that there are only three polling stations yet to be collated. Even if we would accept a rerun, the rerun has to be in the three outstanding polling stations,” Mr Frimpong added.

Following a meeting with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, the Electoral Commission (EC) announced its decision to rerun elections in 19 polling stations within the Ablekuma-North Constituency to resolve the disputed results.

The EC explained that the 19 polling stations were selected because the scanned results sheets used during collation had not been verified by the Presiding Officers responsible for those stations.

Initially, the EC had collated results from all but three polling stations, but the NDC challenged the process, objecting to the use of scanned results sheets provided by the NPP.

These sheets were used after the EC’s originals were destroyed on the day of collation.

While the NDC called for a rerun in 37 polling stations, the NPP insisted that only the three outstanding polling station results should be collated to declare the winner.

According to Mr. Frimpong, the party’s carbon copy records from 281 polling stations indicate that their candidate won by a margin of 414 votes.

He said the Party would not accept anything other than the collation of the results in the three outstanding polling stations to settle on the winner and urged the EC to “be bold” and “live with principle and conviction” to uphold its integrity.

Per the list released by the EC on Wednesday, the 19 outstanding polling stations where the elections would be rerun are: God First International School (Darkuman 1); Pentecost Church Mount Zion Assembly (Kwashieman); DVLA Office- Awoshie Adamami 2, and Living Spring Day Nursery, Kwashie Bu 1.

The others are: The Lord’s Pentecostal Church Kwashie Bu; Presby Church Odorkor 4; Church of Pentecost North Odorkor 4, Methodist Church Odorkor 1, St. John Baptist Church Odorkor 1; Radiantway Preparatory School, and Ateco School Complex, Odorkor.

The rest are: South Odorkor 4 and 5 School, Odorkor 3; Pentecost Church, Tweneboa 2; Light of Gospel Miracle Chapel, Tweneboa 2; MTTD Odorkor Divisional Station, Odorkor 1; Roman Catholic Church, Busia Junction, Odorkor 1, and Bethel Baptist Church Sakaman 1.

Source: GNA