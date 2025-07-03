Mahama confers Ghana’s national honour on Modi

President John Dramani Mahama has decorated visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with one of Ghana’s prestigious national awards, “the Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana”, at the Presidency in Accra.

The decoration of Prime Minister Modi with the Award is in recognition of his distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day official working visit to Ghana at the invitation of his host, President Mahama.

In a citation accompanying the award, President Mahama said under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the relationship between Ghana and India had grown stronger, including “through your generous grant to establish Ghana’s first Foreign Service Institute.”

The President noted that rooted in shared values, history, and solidarity among nations of the Global South, their cooperation had deepened in ways that benefit their peoples and advance their common aspirations for peace, development, and equity.

He said through decades of dedicated service, Prime Minister Modi had exemplified “integrity, visionary governance, and a steadfast commitment to human progress.”

“You have uplifted your nation and extended a hand of partnership to the world, including Ghana,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Prime Minister Modi said the award was a matter of great pride and honour for him.

He thanked President Mahama and the People and Government of Ghana for the honour done to him.

“This honour is dedicated to the bright future of our youth, their aspirations, our rich cultural diversity and the historical ties between India and Ghana,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Ghana’s national awards are presented in several categories, each specifying the qualifications for recipients.

They are as follows:

The Grand Order of the Star and Eagles of Ghana

This is the highest national honour, awarded exclusively to individuals who have served as President of the Republic of Ghana.

The award was introduced by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in June 2008.

Order of the Star of Ghana

The Order of the Star of Ghana is the second-highest award, conferred by the President on individuals who have made significant contributions to the country’s development in various fields.

The award has three classes:

Companion

Officer

Member

The insignia features a seven-pointed star medal, 51 mm in diameter, worn with a ribbon collar and sash.

The ribbon, 35 mm wide, has three equal stripes of red, yellow, and green, and the sash is 102 mm wide.

The Companion wears the ribbon over the right shoulder, while the Officer and Member wear it over the left.

Order of the Volta Award

The Order of the Volta is a prestigious merit-based award given for exceptional service to the country.

It features a seven-pointed star medal, worn with a ribbon collar, sash, pendant, and rosette.

The design symbolises the Volta Hydro Scheme and the power it generates.

The Order is divided into three classes:

Companion (in 18-carat gold) – for distinguished service in various fields.

Officer (in silver) – for exceptional contributions to public service.

Member (in silver) – for notable service in public and voluntary sectors.

Eligible recipients come from diverse sectors such as civil service, military, police, judiciary, education, public health, sports, culture, commerce, and agriculture.

The award is not conferred posthumously or immediately after service.

Recipients may use post-nominal initials for each class: CV (Companion), OV (Officer), and MV (Member).

Source: GNA