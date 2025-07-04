NIA staff resume work after suspending strike 

Some applicants for the Ghana Card in Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, have expressed relief after National Identification Authority (NIA) staff resumed work following the suspension of their industrial action.

The strike, which began on June 24, 2025, was led by the NIA Division of the Public Service Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), in demand for better working conditions, among others.

Mr. Selorm Doe, an applicant, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said the strike has left many other applicants stranded without any hope of receiving the national identification cards due to the industrial action.

“We are very much grateful to the NIA staff for resuming work, many of us who needed the Ghana Card urgently are stranded. I have gone through the process already and am waiting for the card,” he said.

He explained that the returned of NIA staff has given the applicants a new hope and they can now proceed with their Ghana Card applications which would mitigate the struggles they suffered during the strike period.

He said many other applicants in the municipality have welcomed the resumption of NIA services with others who were from far distances expressing relief that they can now access the Ghana Card services they need without spending much on transportation.

“The suspension of the strike is a positive development which will allow applicants to proceed with their applications without further delays,” he said.

Madam Stella Nyamadi, a resident of Abor, told the GNA that resumption of work by NIA staff was expected to alleviate the challenges faced by applicants and enable them to access essential services and documents that requires the Ghana Card easily.

She appealed to the government and the NIA to resolve the pressing challenges amicably to avoid subsequent strikes that would affect innocent citizens who would need the Ghana Card for other importance activities.

She urged NIA to commit itself to providing reliable, efficient, and high-quality identification services for all Ghanaian citizens without any discrimination or favour always.

The GNA gathered that the NIA staff had declared an indefinite strike, citing poor and demeaning conditions of service but suspended the strike after interventions from stakeholders, including the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the National Labour Commission (NLC).

Other reports revealed that NIA staff resumed full services across the country on June 30, 2025, which allowed national ID registration and related services to proceed smoothly.

Source: GNA