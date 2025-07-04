Ghana’s Public Accounts Committee to understudy Indian counterparts – Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, has announced that Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee will visit its Indian counterparts to understudy and learn lessons from them in view of their vast experience.

The Indian Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee started in 1921 and celebrated its centenary anniversary in 2021, Mr Bagbin stated.

Mr Bagbin made this known in Parliament in Accra on Thursday when the Indian Prime Minister Shri Larendra Modi addressed the House.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to the Indian Premier for sharing his word of wisdom with Ghanaian parliamentarians.

India has the largest democracy in the world with 2,500 political parties and 22 official languages.

Early on, Prime Minister Modi gave the assurance that India would further reinforce parliamentary ties with Ghana’s Parliament to strengthen the democracies of the two countries.

He acknowledged the establishment of Ghana-India Parliamentary Friendship Society in Ghana’s Parliament.

“I invite you to visit the new Parliament of India. You will be able to see the bold steps we have taken to reserve one-third of seats in the Indian Parliament and state assemblies for women,” he said.

He expressed the belief that the visit of Ghanaian parliamentarians to Indian Parliament would enable them to witness the debate and discussions that were the hallmark of the Indian democracy.

“I assure you they are as spirited and passionate as the game of your beloved black stars,” he stated.

He said parliamentary exercises were a cornerstone of the relationship between the two democracies and recalled the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting held in Accra in 2023.

He recounted the largest Indian parliamentary delegation to Ghana, including state legislators in India, saying; “We deeply value such vibrant dialogue.”

Prime Minister Modi observed that free and fair elections were the soul of any democracy, therefore, it was “encouraging to see our electoral commissions working closely together.”

“I am confident that India’s Election Commission will be honoured to share its experience in conducting the world’s largest elections with full trust and transparency,” he added.

The Indian Prime Minister said India and Ghana shared a dream, “where every child gets opportunities, where every voice is heard and where nations rise together, not apart,” he noted.

The diplomatic relations between Ghana and India dates back to 1953 when India established a consulate in Accra.

The Indian Prime Minister’s visit redefines Ghana-India relations, signalling a new chapter in strategic partnership, trade and south-south cooperation.

Source: GNA