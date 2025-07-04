Gold Fields Ghana Foundation gives 160 scholarships to needy students   

The Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF), has provided scholarships to 160 brilliant but needy students within host communities of the Tarkwa and Damang Mines to advance their studies at the universities and other tertiary institutions.

The students are studying various courses.

The beneficiaries, made up of 82 females and 78 males were selected from the host communities of the Tarkwa and Damang Mines.

A budget of approximately $144,000 has been allocated for academic facility user fees, accommodation/hostel fees, and other approved learning materials for the awardees in the first academic year.

In addition, each beneficiary would receive stipends every academic year, and this initiative reflects the Foundation’s ongoing commitment not to only facilitate access to education but also ensure that they got consistent support throughout their studies.

A total of 2,736 students from the Tarkwa and Damang host communities had so far benefited from the scholarship programme through the Foundation since its inception in 2002.

Meanwhile, 498 students are still in school, while 2,238 have graduated and are contributing their quota towards national development.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, in a speech read on his behalf, said the government could not single-handedly manage the cost of providing and delivering quality education for all youth in the country.

He, therefore, commended Gold Fields for establishing the scholarship award, which had opened opportunities for the recipients to pursue knowledge, develop relevant skills, and carve a career path for their future without financial constraints.

“I acknowledge that the Foundation’s award does not only benefit the young recipients but also their families. The awards, relieve parents and guardians of debts and other financial challenges,” the Minister said.

He said the nation values the GFGF awards as very critical as they contribute immensely to the development of the requisite human capital needed to revamp the productive and service sectors of the economy.

“This is; indeed, a practical example of how the private sector can partner government to support the education of needy but brilliant students,” he added.

Mr Elliot Twum, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Gold Fields, announced that with funding support of $100,000 from the World Gold Council, it had been able to extend the scholarship programme to Damang catchment communities this year, an area that was not covered in last year’s awards due to funding limitations.

That additional support, he said, enabled an increase in the number of beneficiaries and the value awarded in the Tarkwa area compared to the previous year, further empowering young talent to achieve their full potential.

He noted that this year, 52 per cent of the recipients are females, while 48 per cent are males. Out of the 82 female beneficiaries, 64 are pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics disciplines.

According to him, 50 per cent are pursuing engineering programmes, 30 per cent have been enrolled in other science-related programme such as Information Technology, Environmental Sciences, nursing, midwifery, medicine, and pharmacy, with the remaining 20 per cent pursuing humanities, and business-related programmes.

He said a significant portion of the Foundation’s investment, approximately $15 million, had been spent on education and training programmes.

He congratulated those who received the scholarship, saying, “our expectations are high, and we will monitor your progress and well-being even after you graduate.”

Professor Richard Kwasi Amankwah, Vice Chancellor of the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa, thanked the GFGF for being a reliable partner in student development and asked the beneficiaries to study diligently and make the Foundation proud.

Professor Nana Sarfo Denkyi, Pro Vice Chancellor, University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani, encouraged institutions to adopt similar initiatives, to help nurture brilliant students from needy backgrounds.

Mr Michael Owusu-Asare, Disability Inclusion Consultant, No Limit Consult, motivated Persons with Disabilities within the host communities of the GFGF to capitalize on the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Nana Adarkwa Bediakor II, Gyaasehene of Apinto Divisional Council, said “historically, our scholarships have attracted students from all backgrounds, but this year, we are proud to have students with disabilities among our scholarship recipients.

“We hope this becomes a steppingstone for more opportunities for students with challenges so they can pursue their education.”

Miss Emma Osafo Addy, a beneficiary on behalf of his colleagues, promised to work hard, give back to their communities, and uphold the values of the GFGF.

Source: GNA