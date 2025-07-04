Ghana and China pledge stronger climate cooperation

Ghana and China have reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation on climate action, focusing on renewable energy, sustainable development, and institutional capacity building.

The agreement was reached during a courtesy call by Mr. Seidu Issifu, Ghana’s Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability, on Mr. Tong Defa, Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, in Accra.

The two sides discussed plans to develop strategic cooperation proposals, host the Ghana–China Climate Business Forum, and hold high-level ministerial engagements on climate and sustainability.

Mr. Issifu outlined Ghana’s renewed climate agenda and said the newly established Office of the Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability would serve as the central coordinating body for climate policy across government.

Ambassador Tong Defa welcomed Ghana’s efforts and pledged China’s support.

He highlighted China’s transition from thermal power to renewable energy, including solar and wind, and mentioned the role of firms like Huawei in Ghana’s solar sector.

Mr. Tong also cited China’s achievements in electric mobility, carbon trading, and desertification control, offering technical assistance and training.

He said Ghana could benefit from China’s experience through technical exchange and training.

The Ambassador invited Ghanaian officials to upcoming short-term programmes in climate, agriculture, and the digital economy.

Both parties agreed to pursue ongoing collaboration, strengthen institutional ties, and advance South–South cooperation to promote climate resilience and inclusive growth.

