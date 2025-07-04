India to reinforce parliamentary ties with Ghana 

Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi has given the assurance that India will further reinforce parliamentary ties with Ghana to strengthen the democracies of the two countries.

He, thus, acknowledged the establishment of Ghana-India Parliamentary Friendship Society in Ghana’s Parliament.

“I invite you to visit the new Parliament of India. You will be able to see the bold steps we have taken to reserve one-third of seats in the Indian Parliament and state assemblies for women,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks during an address on the floor of Ghana’s Parliament in Accra on Thursday.

He believed that the visit would enable Ghanaian parliamentarians to witness the debate and discussions that are the hallmark of the Indian democracy.

“I assure you they are as spirited and passionate as the game of your beloved black stars,” he stated.

He said parliamentary exercises were a cornerstone of the relationship between the two democracies and recalled the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association meeting held in Accra in 2023.

He recounted the largest Indian parliamentary delegation to Ghana, including state legislators in India, saying; “We deeply value such vibrant dialogue”.

Prime Minister Modi observed that free and fair elections were the soul of any democracy, therefore, it was “encouraging to see our electoral commissions working closely together”.

“I am confident that India’s Election Commission will be honoured to share its experience in conducting the world’s largest elections with full trust and transparency,” he added.

The Indian Prime Minister said India and Ghana shared a dream, “where every child gets opportunities, where every voice is heard and where nations rise together, not apart,” he noted.

He referenced a quote Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah made: “I am not African because I was born in Africa. But because Africa was born in me”.

In the same way, he said: “India carries Africa in its heart. Let us build a partnership, not only for today, but for generations to come,” he added.

The diplomatic relations between Ghana and India dates back to 1953 where India established a consulate in Accra.

The Indian Prime Minister’s visit defines Ghana-India relations, signalling a new chapter in strategic partnership, trade and south-south cooperation.

Source: GNA