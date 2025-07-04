Free and fair elections are the soul of any democracy – Modi

Prime Minister of India, Shri Larendra Modi, says free and fair elections are the soul of any democracy worldwide.

He has, therefore, lauded the strides Ghana had made so far in preserving democratic ideals and becoming the beacon of democracy in Africa.

“I am confident that India’s Election Commission will be honoured to share its experience in conducting the world’s largest elections with full trust and transparency.

The Indian Prime Minister made the remarks during an address to Ghana’s Parliament in Accra on Thursday.

He said it was encouraging to see the Indian Electoral Commission, over the years, working closely together with Ghana’s counterparts.

India is the largest democracy in the world with 2,500 political parties and 22 official languages.

Prime Minister Modi said in the era of global uncertainty, “India’s democratic stability shines as a ray of hope. India’s rapid progress is a catalyst for global growth.

“As the world’s largest democracy, India is a pillar of strength for the world,” he noted.

The Indian Prime Minister also expressed the belief that a strong India would contribute to a more stable and prosperous world.

“After all, our mantra is it means together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust and effort, India remains a committed partner in Africa’s development journey,” he assured.

Prime Minister Modi declared India’s support for Africa’s Development Framework Agenda 2063 to secure a bright and sustainable future for the people.

“Africa’s goals are our priority. Our approach is to grow together as equals. Our development partnership with Africa is demand-driven.

“It is focused on building local capacities and creating local opportunities. Our objective is not just to invest but to empower. To help develop self-sustaining ecosystems.

“It is my honour to give further momentum to this partnership,” he added.

In 2015, India hosted the India-Africa Summit, with President Mahama as one of the esteemed guests.

The diplomatic relations between Ghana and India dates back to 1953 where India established a consulate in Accra.

The Indian Prime Minister’s visit defines Ghana-India relations, signalling a new chapter in strategic partnership, trade and south-south cooperation.

Source: GNA