Ghana inflation drops to 13.7% in June, lowest since December 2021

The year-on-year inflation slowed for the sixth consecutive month to 13.7 per cent in June from 18.4 per cent in May, the Ghana Statistical Service said on Wednesday. This has been the lowest rate since December 2021.

The Consumer Price Index for June 2025 was 257.3 down from 260.5 in May 2025 and up from 226.4 in June 2024.

Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, the Acting Government Statistician, said this meant that on the average, the price of goods and services increased by 13.7% between June 2024 and June 2025.

On a Month-on-Month basis, there was deflation of 1.2 per cent for June 2025 implying that the general price level fell by 1.2 per cent between May and June 2025, this means that Ghanaians paid less for goods and services in June than they did in May 2025, he said.

“The downward inflationary trend over the last six months provides some consistency and assurance of a real sustained shift in prices,” he said.

He said the disinflation process means some breathing room for households, a more predictable environment for businesses, and for the policymakers, a powerful signal that recent fiscal and monetary efforts may be taking hold and the need to stay the course.

The Government Statisticians said the trends in Year-on-Year and Month- on-Month inflation rate was a clear signal of sustained price stability and short-term price easing.

He said the core inflation, which was inflation excluding energy, utilities, and transportation items, eased significantly to 8.3 per cent down from 19.5 per cent in May 2025 indicating that the underlying pressures driving inflation were cooling.

The Year-on-Year Food inflation declined by 6.5 percentage points to 16.3 per cent in June 2025, whilst Non-food inflation dropped by 3 percentage points to 11.4 per cent.

He said the general price level of food items reduced by 0.5 per cent between May and June 2025, whilst that for Non-Food items reduced by 1.8 per cent over the same period.

He said the Year-on-Year Goods inflation dropped by 4.9 ppts to 15.2 per cent in June with the general price level for Goods reduced by 1.2 per cent between May and June 2025.

Similarly, Year-on-Year Services inflation dropped by 5.0 percentage points to 9.3 per cent in June with the general price level for Services reducing by 3.3 per cent between May and June 2025. The Inflation for locally produced goods and services at 14.0 per cent was still higher than that of imported ones at 12.5 per cent, though both are declining but more so for local items which dropped.

The general price level for local items fell by 1.1 per cent between May and June 2025 whilst that for imported items fell by 1.8 per cent.

The Upper West Region continues to register the highest inflation at a striking 32.3 per cent, though lower than the May inflation of 38.1 per cent but more than double the national average of 13.7 per cent. The Bono East Region recorded the lowest inflation at 8.4 per cent.

Source: GNA