Mahama urges Ghanaians to uphold peace and national values  

President John Dramani Mahama has called on Ghanaians to cherish the nation’s prevailing peace, despite the challenges it faces, emphasising that peace is essential for sustaining democracy and advancing development.

“When we look across our beloved continent, Africa, and indeed at our world, what do we see? We see conflict, we see disaster, we see instability and rising despair.

“However, here in Ghana, we remain an oasis of peace, despite our challenges. That peace must not be taken for granted,” he said at the maiden National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service held at the State House in Accra to mark Republic Day.

President Mahama credited the nation’s peace to the unwavering prayers of religious bodies.

“This peace we enjoy is not simply the product of sound policy or political will.

“It is the result of prayer…it is the fruit of faithful believers like you (religious groups), who have interceded persistently for the soul of our nation on every occasion,” he said.

President Mahama praised the harmony among religious groups, calling it “a precious gift” that must be protected.

He urged citizens to guard against tribalism, religious intolerance, and political hostility.

“We must speak a language of peace, compassion, and mutual respect. We must build bridges, not barriers, for we are one people sharing one land and pursuing one identity and destiny,” he emphasised.

The President also called for a national recommitment to honesty, love, and service, adding: “The virtues of courage, of honesty, of discipline, of sacrifice, and compassion are what really measure the greatness of any nation.”

“It is in these quiet strengths that the true power of our country, Ghana, resides. It is through these virtues that we will rise and prosper,” he said.

Source: GNA