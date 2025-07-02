Circuit court holds 15 Chinese and Ghanaian in custody over illegal mining

The Koforidua Circuit Court 2 has remanded 15 Chinese and a Ghanaian for allegedly engaging in illegal mining activities at Akyem Amenase in the Eastern Region.

The Ghanaian is Abdul Mumin Adams, 42, while the Chinese are Wang Fu Qing, 39, Ye Bi Hua, 44, Zheng Zhou Yi, 64, Ye You Ming, 55, Luo Jian Bo, 59, Tian Yu Bing, 46, Fan Shu Hui, 47 and Du Cheng Quan, 54.

The rest are Yuan Jian Dong, 33, Wu Ke Hu, 57, Zhu Ling Ceng, 49, Chen Yi, 38, Shi Gao Hui, 43, Tan Tao Zhong, 53 and Lin Li Zhong, 60.

Adams admitted masterminding their coming through one Zhou, to the site belonging to Mr George Wussah, the complainant.

The Chinese also admitted travelling to Ghana on tourists’ visas and had no permits to work in the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Lydia Yaako Donkor, Director General of Criminal Investigation Department, during a press briefing, said they would return on July 3, 2025.

She said the CID received a petition from Mr Wussah that some people were engaging in illegal mining on his concession at Akyem Amenase in the New Abirim District of the Eastern Region.

A day after the petition (June 20, 2025), a team from the CID Headquarters and the National SWAT went to the site and arrested the suspects.

DCOP Donkor said efforts were underway to get Zhou.

She warned that the police remained committed to dismantling organised criminal networks to ensure the safety and security of all persons and property in the country.

She urged the public to continue to support the police to make their work effective.

Source: GNA