Court remands three persons in custody for alleged illegal gold trading

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded three individuals, including a Chinese national, into police custody for allegedly engaging in illegal gold trade at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The accused are John Appiah, 22, a student; Emmanuel Arthur, 32, a miner; and Wei Huasheng, 48, a Chinese businessman.

Appiah and Arthur have been charged with trading in gold without authority, while Huasheng faces additional charges of smuggling, hoarding, and transporting gold without lawful authority.

The Court, presided over by Mr. Bright Samuel Acquah, ordered that the accused be kept in police custody until July 3, 2025.

Chief Inspector Jacob Maalo Kuubal informed the court that the plea of the accused should be preserved.

According to the prosecution, personnel of the Ghana Gold Board Taskforce received intelligence on June 24 about a foreign national involved in gold smuggling.

Acting on this, the taskforce apprehended the suspects at the Obuasi Council area, where they were reportedly trading gold.

A search on Appiah uncovered yellowish metal, suspected to be gold, weighing approximately 30 grams, while Arthur was found with 34 pellets of a similar substance weighing 102.9 grams.

Preliminary investigations revealed that none of the accused held the requisite authorisation to engage in the gold trade.

Further inquiries also implicated Huasheng and other foreign nationals in alleged gold smuggling activities.

Source: GNA