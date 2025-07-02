Ghana and India to sign MoUs, including for a vaccine hub

Ghana and India are set to elevate their decades-long partnership with the signing of a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including one for the establishment of a vaccine manufacturing hub in Ghana.

As part of his historic state visit to Ghana—the first by an Indian leader in nearly three decades—Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the Companion of the Order of the Star of Ghana, the country’s highest national honor. This will make him the 13th individual to receive the distinction, in recognition of India’s monumental and consistent support for Ghana’s development.

Modi’s visit, which forms part of a broader Africa tour involving five other nations, is expected to deepen ancestral, economic, and diplomatic ties between the two countries. Ghana and India formally established diplomatic relations in 1957 and have since championed mutual development, peace, and democracy on the global stage.

During the two-day visit, the two countries will sign several key agreements. These include:

An MoU on the establishment of a Ghana-India Joint Commission; MoU between institutions of Alternative Medicine; A Cultural Exchange Agreement, and a transformative MoU to establish a vaccine hub in Ghana to bolster health security in the subregion.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address Ghana’s Parliament—a rare privilege extended to only a few world leaders. He will later engage with the Indian community in Ghana and hold high-level discussions with Ghanaian leadership.

Speaking to the press, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, described the visit as “historic,” emphasizing the strong bonds between the two nations dating back to Ghana’s pre-independence era.

Currently, Ghana-India trade stands at approximately $3 billion, recovering from a pre-COVID high of over $4 billion. According to Ablakwa, gold remains India’s top priority in trade with Ghana.

Both countries have demonstrated mutual diplomatic goodwill: each has donated land for the establishment of embassies in the other’s capital. Notably, Ghana’s seat of government, the Flagstaff House, was constructed with support from India as a gesture of friendship.

India also plays a key role in several major infrastructure and development projects in Ghana, especially in transport, agriculture, and ICT.

As Modi enters his third term as Prime Minister, his increased engagement with Africa is seen as a strategic effort to solidify India’s long-term footprint on the continent. His visit to Ghana is expected to mark a new chapter in Ghana-India relations, built on shared values, economic cooperation, and cultural heritage.

By Fred Duhoe