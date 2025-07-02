Bleak future, as illicit drug trafficking, demand, and abuse soar in Bono Region

Substance and drug abuse are threatening the future of the younger population in the Bono Region.

The alarming situation does not only have serious health implications on the young people, but it is also ruining their aspirations and potential.

Checks show that the demand and abuse of illicit substances and opioids, including tramadol “RED”, cannabis and shisha are becoming a public health concern and emergency.

Caution

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) is sounding an alarm on the growing trend of substance abuse, calling for urgent coordinated attempts to bring the situation under control.

According to the Principal Narcotics Control Officer (PNCO), Mr Ernest Owusu Sarpong, the Bono Regional Commander of NACOC, the “disturbing increase in drug abuse is largely a problem now”.

He said the abusers are often seen in ghettos, pubs, poolside events, and local drinking spots, saying they take drugs for recreation, to manage stressful situations and anxiety.

Mr Sarpong: “Both young men and women are becoming abusers signaling a broader societal challenge” adding “That growing demand and abuse of drugs is threatening the future of many young people in the region”.

Contributory factors

Mr Sarpong mentioned the vulnerability of the young people with their susceptibility to peer pressure and curiosity remained major contributing factors to the rise in substance abuse among them.

These dynamics are driving many into a downward spiral of dependency and isolation, often with devastating consequences on their families and communities.

Response

Mr Sarpong explained that NACOC had stepped up efforts to control the menace through robust prevention strategies of intensified educational outreach, intelligence-led operations, and increased surveillance of high-risk areas.

He said the Commission in the region reached out to more 10,000 people, mostly students in 2023, for sensitization campaigns in schools, churches, mosques, markets and through the media.

“Those efforts have made a significant difference by deterring at-risk youth from experimenting with drugs”, he stated.

Treatment and rehabilitation centre

Mr Sarpong said though preventive education remained essential in fighting the social ill, the region required treatment and rehabilitation facilities for addicts.

He said: “The establishment of a well-resourced drug treatment and rehabilitation center will help tackle the pressing needs of addicts struggling with substance use disorders, saying “we can’t overlook the number of young people battling dependency without access to proper care”.

NACOC’s initiative

Mr Sarpong said “NACOC plans to launch youth-centered initiatives such as Drug-Free Clubs in selected schools, creating safe spaces for students to learn, share, and lead peer-focused interventions”.

The formation of the clubs aimed at empowering students to become ambassadors of health promotion and drug prevention within their schools and communities.

More so, intelligence-led operations are set to be intensified to dismantle the illicit drug trade and its associated networks in the region, he explained.

“That law enforcement approach is expected to suppress the supply side of the drug crisis, complementing the education and rehabilitation efforts”.

Government’s commitment

Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister underscored the need to “view addiction not as a moral failure but also a critical public health issue”.

Speaking at a forum in Sunyani to mark the 2025 Drugs Day organized by the NACOC, the Regional Minister noted that “individuals battling substance use disorders deserve empathy, proper treatment, and a renewed sense of hope for recovery”.

He said the government remained committed to supporting the establishment and resourcing of rehabilitation centres, training mental health professionals and strengthening reintegration programmes to “give the drug addicts and abusers a second chance to live”.

Mr Akwaboa called on faith-based organizations, NGOs and the private sector to collaborate with the government in expanding access to recovery services, saying “no one should be left behind due to stigma, poverty or limited access”.

Collaboration

Mr Akwaboa highlighted the need for strong and sustained collaboration between law enforcement agencies and community watchdog committees in tackling illicit drug trafficking.

He said: “dismantling the criminal networks profiting from the destruction of young lives remains crucial”, assuring that “my office will continue to work closely with the Regional Security Council to enhance border protection”.

That will further ensure that communities are educated and empowered to stand firm against the threats of substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking too.

Mr Akwaboa urged everybody to reflect on their individual roles in combating drug abuse, supporting “someone in recovery, mentoring a young person, reporting suspicious activities, or advocating strong policies that promote prevention and rehabilitation”.

Mental health

According to Mr Joseph Yere, the Bono Regional Mental Health Coordinator, 367 people, mostly young people, were admitted for alcohol and cannabis related conditions.

He said effective collaboration was required between NACOC, the Ghana Health Service, and the Mental Health Authority to tackle the drug menace head-on.

Way forward

As Bono marks the commemoration of the 2025 Drug Awareness Day a multifaceted approach is required in prioritizing prevention, treatment and recovery.

It’s celebrated on the theme “The Evidence Is Clear: Investing in Prevention,” with the “Breaking the Chains: Prevention, Treatment and Recovery for All”.

In fact, the path forward is unmistakable, requiring active community engagement and institutional support in tackling the region’s drug menace.

By doing so, the hope of reversing the trend and safeguarding the future of the young people in the region would be securely guaranteed.

By Benjamin Akoto

Source: GNA