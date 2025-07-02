SIC Insurance PLC inaugurates new board of directors 

SIC Insurance PLC, has inaugurated its new board of directors to provide oversight, guidance, and direction to the firm.

The newly constituted board is chaired by Mr Bernard Ahiafor, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi South and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Department, SIC Insurance PLC, and copied to the Ghana News Agency said on Tuesday.

It named the other members of the board as Dr Abena Nyarkoa Asomaning, Mr Daniel Amasah Kotey, Major (rtd.) Ben Donkor, Mr David Theophilus Dominic Vondee, NDC MP for Twifo-Atii Morkwaa, and Mr Emmanuel Kofi Ntekuni, NDC MP for Pru West.

According to the statement, the new board, composed of distinguished professionals with extensive experience in finance, insurance, public service, and corporate governance, was sworn in by Her Ladyship Justice Afi Agbanu Kudonor of the High Court in Accra.

“Their collective expertise is expected to steer SIC Insurance PLC towards reclaiming its market leadership and fostering sustained growth,” it said.

The new board Chair, Mr Ahiafor, speaking on behalf of the board, said they were humbled by their appointment and assured President John Dramani Mahama, shareholders, and the people of Ghana of their highest commitment to ensuring that SIC Insurance PLC experiences growth in market share and profitability during their tenure.

The statement also announced that the Acting Managing Director, Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, had been formally appointed by the board as the Managing Director.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mr Agyenim-Boateng said, “This transition marks an important step in SIC PLC’s journey to regain market leadership.

“The incoming board brings renewed vision and strong governance that will further strengthen our performance and ensure that we continue to serve the needs of our clients, shareholders, stakeholders, and the nation at large,” the Managing Director said in the statement.

Source: GNA