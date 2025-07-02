Seven buildings collapse in Cape Coast in one week

Two more buildings collapsed in Cape Coast on Friday June 27, to bring the total number of collapsed buildings in the ancient city, to seven in less than one week.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or fatalities in the latest incidents.

One of the buildings built with mud, collapsed at Brofoyedur, a fishing community, while the other, a storey building under construction, came down at 3rd Ridge.

So far, three deaths have been recorded in the seven incidents, with a few people injured and displaced.

Some residents residing in such antique structures live every day with their hearts in their mouths.

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly has since embarked on a massive demolition exercise to pull down all weakened structures to ward off further disasters.

The exercise is, however, with recourse to the need to preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the Central Regional historic capital.

Source: GNA