Government says to create 1.7 million jobs in four years under 24-Hour Economy programme

The government has estimated to create at least 1.7 million jobs under its flagship programme, 24-Hour Economy, within four years.

The programme is designed to transform production of goods and services, bring efficiency into supply chains and invest in human capital development across the country.

Mr Abdul-Nasser Suglo Alidu, the Head of Strategy and Programmes at the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, told the media in Accra on Monday, ahead of the programme launch by the President on Wednesday, July 2.

The 24-Hour Economy was a major campaign message by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2024 electioneering, with promise to create jobs for the youth and adopt a three shift system per day to accommodate all the potential workers.

Mr Abdul-Nasser noted that labour and security provisions had been built into the programme’s operationalisation phase, ensuring safety and decent work standards for all potential workers.

Clarifying the 24-Hour concept, Mr Abdul-Nasser said, while some Ghanaians associated 24-Hour Economy programme primarily with night-shift jobs, the programme was far more comprehensive.

“It is not solely about operating at night, but about optimising productivity across sectors and time zones in a structured, sector-specific, and incentive-based manner.

“The approach includes flexible shift systems, readiness support, and sector-specific models—not blanket 24-hour operations,” he added.

Mr Abdul-Nasser observed that the programme was not a single programme, but a national re-architecture of Ghana’s economy, noting that it intended to integrate agriculture, industry, finance, infrastructure, labour, and education.

Mr Abdul-Nasser noted that the programme reimagined Ghana’s production, service delivery, and value creation systems to operate beyond traditional working hours.

“At its core, the 24-Hour Economy promotes continuous productivity, job creation, industrial competitiveness, and regional integration,” he stated.

Mr Abdul-Nasser stated that the 24-Economy programme was a national movement designed to unlock the full potential of Ghana’s human capital, natural resources, and entrepreneurial capacity.

“It responds to challenges such as underemployment, reliance on imports, low value addition, and infrastructure gaps. This bold initiative aligns with global competitiveness trends and prepares Ghanaian enterprises to seize opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area,” he added.

Source: GNA