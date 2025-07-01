Government increases LEAP grant for beneficiaries

The government, through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), has increased the grants of beneficiaries under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, effective June 30, 2025.

This 96th cycle (March and April 2025) payment commenced the implementation of the “indexation of the LEAP cash grant against inflation,” that is an increase in LEAP cash grant against inflation, leading to gradual adjustment in policies to reduce the impact of shocks.

Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the sector Minister, made the announcement during a press conference in Accra to update the media on the LEAP grant payments.

LEAP is a cash transfer programme introduced by the Government in 2008 for extremely poor and vulnerable households to reduce poverty and promote access to services and opportunities.

The criteria for eligibility are households with orphans and vulnerable children, the aged/elderly, who are 65 years and above and without support; persons with severe disability who cannot easily work, and extremely poor pregnant women and lactating mothers with infants under one year.

Dr Lartey said the Government had released GH¢139,257,363.97 to be disbursed to 350,000 LEAP beneficiary households in 260 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

She said one eligible member’s household grant had increased from GH¢256.00 to GH¢320.00, two-member household GH¢304.00 to GH¢380.00, three-member household; GH¢352.00 to GH¢440.00, and four-member households; GH¢424.00 to GH¢530.00.

Dr Lartey said considering the indexation of the LEAP grant, government allocated GH¢953.5 million to the Programme in the 2025 Budget, a significant increase as against the 2024 allocation of GH¢728.8 million.

Approval had also been granted to increase the number of beneficiary households from the current 350,000 to 400,000.

The Minister said the ongoing reassessment exercise would assist in achieving the target of 400,000 beneficiary households for the Programme in subsequent disbursements.

President John Dramani Mahama was determined to reduce the cost of living by making the right and appropriate decisions to stimulate Ghana’s economic growth and development for all, he said.

The Government, she said, was taking measures to enhance the real value of the LEAP cash grant and its impact on a range of development indicators such as nutrition, health, schooling, investment and inclusion in productive activities.

‘‘May I remind LEAP beneficiary households to prioritise household nutrition, children’s education, and investment in income-generating activities. They should equally begin to adopt a savings culture based on clear household consumption needs and goals,” Dr Lartey said.

“These efforts will go a long way to reduce poverty and contribute to the realisation of the programme’s social protective objectives and related Sustainable Development Goals.’’

Dr Lartey commended partners of the Programme and the Ministry for their continuous support, welcoming additional partnerships in addressing gaps in its coverage.



Mr Myles Ongoh, Head, LEAP Programme, advised beneficiaries to make judicious use of the support to enhance their lives.

Source: GNA