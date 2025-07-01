Ghana-Ukraine representatives discuss opportunities for mutual development 

Dr. Albert S.L. Kitcher, Honorary Consul of Ghana to Ukraine, has expressed commitment to deepening bilateral relations between both nations.

He was speaking during a meeting with the Charge d’eaffaires of Ukraine to Ghana, Mr. Ivan Lukachuk, in Kyiv, to discuss issues of mutual concern.

From June 26 to 27, Mr. Lukachuk and Dr. Kitcher visited the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

The meeting at the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry focused on developing strategic trade relations between Ukrainian and Ghanaian businesses, including the possibility of hosting a future Ghana-Ukraine Business Forum.

During the visit to the Taras Schevchenko National University of Kyiv, the two representatives met with the Vice-Chancellor for International Cooperation, Miss Kseniia Smyrnova.

The discussions highlighted expanding opportunities for the education of Ghanaian students at the University of Ukraine, following the opening of the University’s Center for African Studies on Africa Day this year.

Dr. Kitcher said the commencement of the Centre for African Studies would enable the appreciation of rich African cultures and values.

A product of Ukrainian education himself, he said Ukrainian education impacted his life positively, adding that similar opportunities should be provided for Ghanaians in Ukraine.

He expressed optimism that cooperation between the Embassy of Ghana in Ankara which was duly accredited to Ukraine, would help strengthen existing bilateral relationship between Ghana and Ukraine.

Mr. Ivan Lukachuk expressed appreciation to Dr. Kitcher for his commitment to the development and deepening of Ukrainian-Ghanaian Relations.

Both representatives agreed to continue cooperation to achieve practical results.

Source: GNA