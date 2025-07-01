Ghana confirms 14 new Mpox cases as total reaches 133  

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 14 new Mpox infections, bringing the national case count to 133.

In its latest update, the Service reported no hospitalisations or deaths, and indicated that as of June 26, cases had been confirmed in 46 districts across 10 regions.

According to the GHS, Mpox cases have been detected in 16 districts in Greater Accra, 10 districts in Western Region, five districts in Western North, four districts in Central, three each in Ashanti and Volta, two in Eastern Region and one district each in Bono, North East, and Northern Regions

The Service stated it remained vigilant across all 16 regions and was actively monitoring through its national surveillance system.

It added that regional health directorates had activated public health measures, including contact tracing, to curb further spread.

GHS said it was working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure all necessary interventions are in place.

Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director General of the GHS, earlier this month assured the public that there was no cause for widespread alarm.

He noted that Ghana’s public health system was vigilant and that existing protocols for detecting, managing, and controlling infectious diseases were being rigorously applied.

The GHS urged the public to maintain good hygiene, avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, and report suspected cases promptly to health facilities.

“We have the capacity and expertise to manage this situation and prevent a larger outbreak,” it said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting public health.

Mpox is a viral disease transmitted through close contact with infected persons, animals, or contaminated surfaces. Symptoms include rash, fever, headaches, muscle and back aches, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes.

The GHS advised frequent handwashing, use of hand sanitiser, mask-wearing, covering lesions when around others, and disinfecting shared spaces. For mouth sores, saltwater rinses are recommended.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern in August last year due to the spread of a new variant in Africa.

Cases have since been reported in over 13 African countries, with more than 17,000 suspected infections and 517 deaths documented in 2023, according to the Africa CDC.

WHO also approved the first Mpox vaccine last year to enhance access for millions at risk across the continent, where the current outbreak has affected more than 20,000 individuals.

Source: GNA