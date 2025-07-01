Japanese academic urges training of journalists to use AI  

Professor Kaori Hayashi, Professor of Media and Journalism Studies at the University of Tokyo, has called for the training of journalists in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools to enhance their work.

She said such training would enable journalists to understand developments in the AI space and integrate these tools effectively into their professional practice.

Prof. Hayashi made the call during a lecture at the third Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chair event, held in collaboration with the Centre for Asian Studies at the University of Ghana.

Her lecture, titled “From Ink to Intelligence: The Future of Japanese Journalism in the AI Era,” focused on the responsible use of AI in Japan’s media industry.

She also addressed the evolution of Japanese journalism and the challenges and opportunities presented by AI.

While acknowledging the significant benefits of AI, Prof. Hayashi cautioned that its application in journalism must be approached with care, particularly in an era marked by misinformation and fake news.

She emphasised the need to innovate while maintaining editorial integrity.

“Journalism has become even more important in the age of AI to give certain kind of principles in the world of information.

“Journalists needed to be very aware of what is going on in the world of AI, particularly in the information space,” she stated.

Prof. Hayashi advocated enhanced regulatory frameworks by national media regulators to safeguard the media environment from the potential negative impacts of AI.

Professor Lloyd Amoah, Director of the Centre for Asian Studies at the University of Ghana, said Ghana’s media industry could draw lessons from Japan’s cautious approach to AI.

He noted that despite Japan’s status as a technological powerhouse, it has managed to preserve its cultural and media practices while integrating AI.

“So I think this is the core of the message that she’s sending across – that developing countries, like ours, should begin to look at AI from a more pragmatic and strategic point of view than this romanticised idea that artificial intelligence will completely change our society,” he said.

Source: GNA