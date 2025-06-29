Applicants at Keta express frustration over NIA industrial act

Some applicants of the National Identification Card in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have expressed frustration over the National Identification Authority’s (NIA) announcement of industrial action and closure of the offices.

The strike has left many applicants worried about when they would receive their cards, which were essential for various activities.

Madam Abigail Gbedanu, who applied for the card just a few days before the strike, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, lamented about how she wanted the card to apply for a job and expressed worry about the delay the strike would cause to her plans.

“I tried coming to the office for almost two weeks before l had the opportunity to go through the process, and now l can’t get the card due to the strike,” she said.

She explained that the National ID Card is an essential document that is required for various activities such as job applications and accessing government services and without the card many applicants would find it difficult to access the services.

Madam Gbedanu said that the strike has caused frustration and anxiety among many who have applied for the card and were eagerly waiting to receive it, but the strike has brought the process to a standstill and most people were worried about when they would receive their cards.

“We want NIA to resolve the industrial action as soon as possible; the government must also listen to their needs and find a way to resolve the issue without any further delays.”

Miss Angela Srumawuda Sodzi, a new applicant who is who is yet to go through the processes, told GNA that the National ID Card was an important document that is essential for various aspects of life which also serves as proof of identity and citizenship and is required for many official transactions.

She expressed concern about the uncertainty surrounding the strike and when she would receive her cards and appealed to the NIA to provide a clear timeline for when the industrial action would be resolved for the cards to be issued.

There is a need for a timely resolution to industrial action. Applicants are eagerly waiting to receive their cards, and a delay in issuing the cards can have significant consequences for their plans and livelihoods.

The industrial action by the NIA has caused frustration and anxiety among applicants in the Keta Municipality with many appealing to the authority to find a way to resolve the strike and issue the National ID cards without further delays.

The staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) have declared an indefinite strike over delays in the payment of their Operational Support Allowance, raising concerns about disruptions to Ghana Card registration and verification services nationwide.

The strike started after the Union issued a communiqué on June 23, that drew attention to the unresolved allowances which demanded urgent intervention.

The industrial action, which commenced on Tuesday, June 24, was led by the NIA Division of the Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Ghana and stated that staff could only resume work when a timeline and a written confirmation are received from Ministry of Finance.

The GNA upon a visit to the Keta NIA office observed that all the offices were closed with no staff present.

Source: GNA