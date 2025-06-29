Tema police arrests woman with narcotics

The Tema Regional Police Command, has arrested 29-year-old Sophia Amankwa at Dogo Junction/Ada in the Greater Accra Region for unlawful possession of substances suspected to be narcotic drugs.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dede Dzakpasu, Head of the Public Relations Affairs Department of the Tema Regional Police Command, on June 25, 2025, the police intercepted a tipper truck with registration number GW 9768-12, whose driver had fled.

She said a search of the vehicle revealed 3,900 compressed and cello-taped slabs in 52 sacks, suspected to be narcotic drugs (Indian hemp).

According to her, a preliminary investigation disclosed that the suspect Sophia Amankwa was the owner of the substances.

She stated that the suspect was currently in police custody, assisting with investigations while efforts were underway to arrest the driver of the vehicle and other accomplices.

Source: GNA