Vice President Opoku-Agyemang engages female MPs

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on Friday engaged female Members of Parliament (MPs) at the Presidency.

The Office of the Vice President in a statement said the Delegation visited to offer their support and well wishes, and to express their appreciation for the renewed atmosphere of inclusive and purposeful governance, which they described as motivating and encouraging.

It said the MPs reaffirmed their solidarity and emphasized the importance of enforcing the Affirmative Action Law to deepen women’s participation in leadership and decision-making.

“I expressed my sincere gratitude for their support and congratulated each of them for the strides they are making in their roles,” she said.

“I underscored the importance of extending the opportunities we have received to the next generation.

“We need to reach out to other aspiring women, offering mentorship and encouragement to help them rise.”

The statement said the Vice President called for sustained dialogue and collaboration to further advance the transformative agenda of President John Dramani Mahama, particularly in the areas of gender equity, good governance, and national development.

Source: GNA