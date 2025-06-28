Trader remanded for allegedly defrauding three over Canadian visas

A 27-year-old trader has been remanded into police custody for allegedly defrauding three persons who need Canadian visas.

Helena Oppong, the accused, is alleged to have collected initial payment of GH¢31,500, GH¢11,000 and GH¢21, 000, respectively, from the three complainants.

Charged with three counts of defrauding by false pretences, Oppong has pleaded not guilty.

The accused person is expected to reappear on July 2, 2025, before the court, presided over by Halimah El-Alawa Abdul- Baasit.

The court ordered prosecution to file disclosures and witness statements.

The prosecution gave the complainants’ names as Joppa Felix, teacher, Eunice Abayartey, nurse, and Caroline Frimpomaa Sencherey, public servant.

The accused person, Oppong, was a manager, while another suspect Stephen Botchway, currently in lawful custody at Nima Police Station, operates a Travel and Tour company, it said.

In August 2024, Oppong posted an advertisement on her status that she had a Canadian working visa deal, which each person was to pay GH¢90,000, with an initial payment between GH¢20,000 and GH¢30,000.

The complainants showed interest in her offer.

Prosecution said on August 15, 2024, Oppong asked the complainants to deposit the monies into their company’s accounts.

She gave a Cal Bank account number with the name Stephen Botchway and Helena Oppong, and a Fidelity Bank account number with the name Helena Oppong.

Joppa Felix, the first complainant, under the instructions of Oppong, deposited GH¢20,000 and GH¢10,000 into the bank accounts, respectively, and gave GH¢1,500.00 cash to her for medicals.

Prosecution said Eunice Abayatey and Caorline Frimpomaa Sencherey, the second and third complainants, also deposited GH¢11,000 and GH¢21,000, respectively, into the Cal Bank account number.

According to the prosecutor, Oppong assured the complainants that their visas would be ready within three months.

The court heard that after five months elapsed, the complainants wanted to know the progress of the work or refund of their monies.

The prosecution said the complainants went to Oppong’s office at Dome several times, but it was closed. They started looking for her but could not find her.

On June 3, 2025, the complainants made a report to the Dansoman Police, who got information that Oppong had been arrested at Asante Akim Agogo police station for similar offences.

The prosecution said on June 18, 2025, she was re-arrested and brought to the Dansoman Police Station.

Source: GNA