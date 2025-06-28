Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire sign pact to advance power interconnection project  

The governments of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have formalised their joint commitment to regional energy cooperation with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance the 330 kilo-volts Interconnection Project between the two countries.

The pact marks a major milestone in West Africa’s journey towards a unified electricity market.

The interconnection line between Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana has an estimated cost of 173.7 million US dollars.

The agreement took centre stage at a high-level Ministerial Committee Meeting on West Africa Power Pool (WAPP) 330kv Double Circuit Cote d’Ivoire – Ghana Interconnection Reinforcement Project.

It sets up two core institutional mechanisms: a Joint Technical Steering Committee to be led by the Chief Executives of Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and Côte d’Ivoire CI-Energies, and an Interstate Committee co-chaired by ministers from both nations.

Speaking at the event in Accra on Friday, Mr Richard Gyan-Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Energy and Green Transition, gave the aim of initiative, which is to improve grid stability, enhance operational reliability, and provide a robust platform for power exchanges within the WAPP regional market.

He said the two core institutional mechanisms would ensure effective coordination, accountability, and transparency as they moved into the next phase of implementation.

The deputy minister said the project reflected the deepening cooperation between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, and the shared vision of both governments to create a resilient and integrated regional energy system.

“It is also a clear demonstration of our commitment to achieving the broader goals of ECOWAS energy policy and the WAPP Master Plan,” he added.

Mr Gyan-Mensah said Ghana’s Government fully supported the operation of the cooperative framework, and was prepared to offer expertise, resources, and institutional backing to guarantee the project’s prompt and successful implementation.

“Through our collective efforts, we can help shape effective policies and ensure that the energy sectors of both countries and the broader region remain resilient and sustainable for future generations,” he said.

Mr Jean-Baptist Aka Kadjo, the Deputy Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, Republic of Ivory Coast, assured of Côte d’Ivoire’s full commitment and determination to work with diligence, transparency, and a spirit of partnership to quicken the achievement of their goals.

“By working together, I am confident that we will successfully overcome the challenges before us and make significant progress for the benefit of our people,” he told participants.

“For our part, Côte d’Ivoire is ready to work closely with each of you to make this project an exemplary success.”

Mr Abdoulaye DIA, Secretary General, WAPP, said the Project was identified as a priority project in the ECOWAS Master Plan for the Development of Regional Generation and Transmission Facilities for 2019–2033.

The plan was adopted by the Conference of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS on December 22, 2018, during its 54th Ordinary Session held in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Secretary General said the signing of the MoU was a decisive step that symbolised the determination of Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire to collaborate for a prosperous energy future, whose importance for the development of the regional electricity market could no longer be overstated.

He said WAPP would, in the next 12 months, complete the full synchronisation of all 14 ECOWAS countries into a single grid, launch the ECOWAS electricity market, and the establishment of the Independent Operator responsible for this market.

