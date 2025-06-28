Majority leader defends tarrif increase

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader, on Friday defended the 2.45 per cent increase in electricity tariffs, citing the need to address the growing debt burden facing the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has approved a 2.45 per cent increase in electricity tariffs, effective July 1, 2025, sparking mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Mr Ayariga explained that the adjustment was necessary to help ECG raise enough revenue to sustain operations and avoid a potential power crisis.

“Mr Speaker, last year, there was an effort made to prevent the PURC from adjusting the tariff; due to that, there was no adjustment for the whole period.

“ECG is accumulating huge debt, and it has to be paid for, and if we do not adjust the tariff to enable ECG to pay, ECG will collapse,” he stated on the Floor of Parliament.

Meanwhile, consumer groups and industry stakeholders have questioned the rationale behind the increase, given the relative stability of macroeconomic indicators.

CUTS International Accra and the Centre for Environmental Management and Sustainable Energy (CEMSE) have criticized the PURC’s decision, warning of systemic risks and potential inefficiencies in Ghana’s power sector.

The tariff hike will affect all consumer categories, including lifeline, residential, and industrial users.

Lifeline customers (0–30 kWh) will now pay 79.53 pesewas per kilowatt-hour, up from 77.63 pesewas while residential users consuming over 300 kWh will see their rates rise to 238.09 pesewas.

Mr Ayariga assured that the Minister for Energy and Green Transition will appear before Parliament next week to provide further clarity on the tariff review process.

“Mr Speaker, the bill has to be paid. So if PURC is doing its work, I do not think there is a basis for saying that because we have improved the economy, it doesn’t mean that the debt at ECG will just be whisked away. The bill has to be paid partly by consumers,” he emphasized.

Source: GNA