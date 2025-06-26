Stanbic Bank launches ‘Trade Connect’

Stanbic Bank Ghana has successfully launched the maiden edition of Stanbic Trade Connect, a new initiative designed to prepare Ghanaian entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) for entry into the global market.

Held under the theme: “Global Gateway: Preparing Your Business for the International Market,” the event brought together business owners across various sectors.

Speaking to participants, Eric Tsiri, Head of Enterprise Banking at Stanbic Bank, said the platform aimed to equip local entrepreneurs with the knowledge, network, and tools needed to scale beyond Ghana’s borders.

This follows the recurring challenge of many businesses who are eager to expand internationally, however, lack the essential knowledge and resources to do so.

“This is not just another training session. We want to walk with you, explore markets together, foster partnerships, and connect you to opportunities beyond Ghana. Today is about preparing you to take your rightful place in international trade,” he said.

He encouraged participants to embrace the mindset of global entrepreneurs.

“Start thinking beyond your current market. Somewhere out there, the world is waiting for the unique solution or product you offer. Make the most of today. Engage, network, learn and acquire the right tools you need to build and transform your business, in turn, our national economy,” he emphasized.

Manager of the Stanbic Bank Incubator, Mr. Hamza Mumuni, further highlighted access to funding as one of the most pressing challenges facing the SMEs.

He explained that the incubator programme was designed to bridge this gap by helping businesses reach a level of maturity that attracts investors and lenders.

According to him, “Funding is a major hurdle for SMEs, especially within our conventional banking systems. Through our incubator, we’re working to connect businesses with soft loans, grants, and other support mechanisms to strengthen their operations. We want to support businesses to grow to a point where they can walk into a bank and say, ‘This is what I’ve built. I’m ready to scale. Partner with me,” he said.

Taking his turn, Anthony Morrison, CEO of the Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana, underscored the importance of safeguarding business innovations and identity.

“One of the biggest mistakes entrepreneurs make is neglecting their intellectual property. That is what defines your competitive advantage. Before you think export, think IP protection. It’s the cornerstone of sustainable business success.”

The Stanbic Trade Connect initiative forms part of the bank’s broader commitment to supporting the private sector, particularly SMEs, which are widely regarded as the engine of Ghana’s economic growth.

Source: GNA