Floods and fire disasters devastate 4,636 residents in Central Region – NADMO

Flood and fire disasters recorded in the Central Region in the past week alone have affected some 4,636 residents across 11 districts, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has reported.

The numerous victims, mostly affected by floods, have lost their homes, belongings, and sources of income while vulnerable persons, including children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities have been rendered despondent.

The affected districts are Awutu Senya East, Gomoa East, Awutu Senya West, Effutu, Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem, Twifo Atti Morkwaa, Hemang Lower Denkyira, Agona West, Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Agona East, and the Cape Coast Metropolis.

Mr Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood Mensah, the Regional Director, briefing the media on the incidents and response actions taken so far, highlighted the abject misery of the victims and the urgent need for support.

He noted that they were in critical need of food, potable water, temporary shelter, emergency accommodation, medical services and essential health items, and clothing and bedding materials.

They also needed psychosocial support and trauma counselling as well as financial support to assist displaced and affected families.

The NAMDO director, thus, appealed to the public to lend support to the organisation’s response to the situation with cash, relief items, or logistical assistance to support the victims.

“The Central Regional Secretariat of NADMO has noted that this tragic incident has left several families displaced, homes destroyed, and livelihoods disrupted.

“Considering the widespread devastation and the urgent needs of the affected persons, we are making an earnest appeal to institutions, agencies, CSOs, Faith Based Organisations and philanthropists to come to the aid of these disaster victims to support ongoing relief and recovery efforts by Government through NADMO,” he pleaded.

“Your timely intervention will restore hope and dignity to those affected and help them rebuild their lives,” he added.

Mr Dawood Mensah explained that benefactors could send their support to the NADMO offices of the affected districts or the Regional Secretariat in Cape Coast.

Standing where the storey building which collapsed and killed two people once stood, Mr Dawood Mensah revisited the devastating incident and how NADMO and security agencies rescued the victims with the support of the Cape Coast Mayor, Mr George Justice Arthur.

The tragic incident was induced by the rains with its attendant floods and the building has since been reduced to dust and rubbles by the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly.

The NADMO Director indicated that a city-wide demolition exercise, targeted at structurally weak and dilapidated buildings following the Saturday disaster, had so far brought three structures down.

Being a historic city, he observed that most of the buildings in Cape Coast were over 100 years, and that the Assembly and NADMO, after an extensive work, had earmarked many buildings and billboards for demolition in the coming days.

Mr Dawood Mensah applauded all agencies, institutions and individuals including the Central Regional Minister, the Police Service, Fire Service, Ambulance Service and the various assemblies for their roles in responding to the disasters.

Meanwhile, the victims who were trapped under the rubbles of the collapsed building in last Saturday’s disaster and their family have appealed to the public for support including cash and shelter to enable them to survive.

Madam Doris Essilfie Mensah, one of the survivors entreated the public to help her cater for the medical bills of her 21-year-old son, Fredrick Kwesi Yeboah, who was still receiving treatment at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

Source: GNA