REGSEC builds more police checkpoints to stem armed robberies in Bono Region   

Mr Joseph Addae Akwaboa, the Bono Regional Minister, says the Bono Regional Security Council (REGSEC) is setting up more police checkpoints on the Sunyani-Atronie and Sunyani-Berekum highways in the region.

He said he was hopeful that with more police checkpoints, the growing trend of armed robberies on those highways would stem and guarantee public safety.

He assured communities along the highways, commuters and commercial drivers using those highways that the REGSEC would deal decisively with the recurring armed robbery incidents, and to protect their lives and properties.

Mr Akwaboa gave the assurance when he interacted with the Chiefs and people of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality, saying at least between six and seven police checkpoints were being put up on the two highways.

The Regional Minister, also the Chairman of the REGSEC led members of the Council to assess the condition of the two highways and inspected the construction of the police checkpoints.

Mr Akwaboa explained that the “REGSEC has taken swift steps to restore public confidence and safety along key travel corridors of the region”, saying some of the check points would serve as permanent police posts.

He said roadside CCTV cameras would also be installed at spots on the highways and to enhance “real-time police monitoring and surveillance”, saying mobile telecommunication network coverage would also be extended along the highways.

Mr Akwaboa noted that the deplorable condition of the two highways was partly contributing to the cases of robberies, saying “that makes the robbers operate with ease”, and added however, that “efforts are being made to tackle the situation both from a security and infrastructure standpoints”.

Nana Gyan Katakyie, the Nifahene (sub-chief) of Atronie called on the government to reshape the Sunyani-Atronie highway.

Madam Sandra Acquah, a commuter, urged the REGSEC to extend the checkpoints to the Atronie-Kenyasi stretch of the highway.

Source: GNA