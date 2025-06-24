Millions around the world benefit from German development aid in 2024 – Report

Millions of people worldwide benefited from German development aid in 2024, the country’s main development agency said on Monday.

In its yearly report, the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) said it worked with 2.2 million refugees and internally displaced people last year.

Some 2.5 million people were able to improve their income thanks to German development aid, while 15.1 million first received or improved their access to modern energy systems, the GIZ said.

GIZ official, Niels Annen said that for Germany as one of the richest countries in the world, support for poorer countries is a question of solidarity.

However, it also benefits Germany in trade and energy policy, in recruiting skilled labour, and in building political support for German initiatives at the United Nations.

Last year, the GIZ’s income totalled €3.97 billion ($4.55 billion).

The main source of funding was the German Development Ministry, which provided €3.2 billion.

The agency also sourced €695 million from international partners, including the European Union, other governments, the United Nations, international institutes and foundations, and private companies.

A total of 24,530 people from 153 nations worked for the GIZ last year in around 120 countries.

Source: dpa