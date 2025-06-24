Food inspectors found all KFC restaurants in Denmark unhygienic

Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) has 11 branches in Denmark, and food inspectors conducting checks have found all the branches in the country unhygienic, according to a report by the Danish news organization, DR.

Officials from the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration visited KFC restaurants across the country on June 2, 2025 for inspections but found none of them worthy of a positive rating.

The Administration has a smiley system for rating standards and quality of food services and products – Happy. Annoyed and Unhappy. When a restaurant is given a Happy smiley, it means inspectors found no problems. The Annoyed smiley means they found some problems and the restaurant would be asked to pay daily fines until the issue or issues are resolved. However, an Unhappy smiley means the inspectors found serious issues with the restaurant, and the company is instantly fined, reported to the police, and or closed down, until the issues are fixed before they are allowed to open. If inspectors found food that is unwholesome for human consumption, officials order that they are destroyed.

None of the 11 KFC branches in the country received a single Happy smiley. Four got Unhappy smileys and seven were given the Annoyed smiley.

According to the report, authorities found chicken stored in warm fridges that were also dirty, meat that were not properly labeled and some were moldy.

KFC, has restaurants in Danish cities of Rødovre, Greve, Tilst, Horsens, Vejle, Herning. They have two in Odense and three in the capital Copenhagen.

During a follow-up visit on June 3, officials found that the restaurant in Copenhagen had improved and therefore, was given a Happy smiley. However, the report for the Odense branch was not good, among other things, inspectors found mold-like growth on food, dust accumulations and cobwebs.

Inspectors also found refrigerators for storing chicken appear not to be cleaned with product residues on surfaces and trays for storage.

KFC has admitted that the conditions are “not ok” and that in the future the cleaning would be done better.

At the restaurant in Amager, the inspectors measured the temperature of chicken in bags next to the company’s dishwashing area. They found three half-filled bags of chicken breast, hot wings and chicken inner fillet, the report says, and temperatures of 13.1 degrees, 13.7 degrees and 14.9 degrees respectively were taken. The inspectors report also stated that the room temperature was measured at 24.2 degrees.

KFC told the officials that the meat will be thrown away immediately.

KFC has branches in Ghana. The first franchise was opened in August 2011. The Osu branch in Accra, was the first to start in the country. Masco Foods Limited, which holds exclusive franchise for the KFC brand, has since opened 34 branches around the country.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi