Alleged suicide in police cells sparks investigation into the circumstance

The Western Central Regional Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of a 19-year-old boy, who allegedly committed suicide while in Simpa police cells in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

Chief Superintendent of Police Kusi Appiah, Regional Crime Officer, Western Central Region, confirmed the tragedy to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

He said the complainant, Isaac Asare, a small-scale miner, worked with the deceased, and both resided at Simpa.

On Sunday June 1, 2025, the complainant returned from work and detected that his six blades of gold (value yet to be known) had been stolen from his room, and suspected Obeng was behind the theft.

Chief Superintendent Kusi Appiah said on June 6, 2025, the complainant with the support of a group of people apprehended Obeng and sent him to the Simpa police station, where he was detained for the offence of alleged stealing.

According to him, the deceased admitted the crime and even led the investigator handling the case to where he apparently sold the gold, but the person who bought it was not around.

The Regional Crime officer said on Sunday June 8, around 05:00 hours, the non-commissioned officer at the charge office found the deceased hanging on the inner cells gate with a torn piece of the blanket the deceased was sleeping on while in custody.

He said the body of Obeng had since been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital mortuary at Bogrekrom for autopsy and preservation.

Source: GNA