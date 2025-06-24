Police arrests suspect for alleged robbing, killing of filling station employee  

The Nkawie Divisional Police Command has detained a suspect in connection with a recent incident of robbery and murder.

The suspect, William Ofori Atta, aged 29, was arrested at Kukuom in the Ahafo Region for his alleged involvement in the robbery and subsequent killing of one Emmanuel Kwabena Boakye, aged 28.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. Emmanuel Teye-Cudjoe, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, at a press briefing in Kumasi, said that the incident occured on May 26, 2025, at approximately 1245 hour, at the Radiance Filling Station in Mpasatia where the victim was employed.

He explained that, following a coordinated investigation led by the Ashanti Regional Cyber Crime Unit, along with the Kukuom Police and the Nkawie Divisional Command, the suspect was apprehended from his hideout at Kukuom on June 21, 2025, at about 0530 hours.

During police interrogation, the suspect confessed to fatally shooting the victim, as reported by the police.

According to the police, the suspect is currently in custody and will be arraigned in due course to face justice.

A mobile phone, believed to belong to the deceased, was recovered from the suspect and will undergo further forensic analysis as part of the ongoing investigation, the police disclosed.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander commended the prompt collaboration among the various units involved in the arrest and assured the public of their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the safety and security of all citizens.

He also urged anyone possessing further information regarding such cases to come forward.

Source: GNA